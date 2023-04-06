Pakistan: Customs System Change Prompts Temporary Bunker Sales Suspension

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pakistan. File Image / Pixabay

Pakistan-based Orion Bunkers says it has put a temporary hold on bunker sales following a change to software used by the country's customs officials.

The physical marine fuel supplier said the change was made by the government to bring in new systems aimed at improving efficiency.

"Customs have shutdown their old 'customs one' software system and asked every exporter to shift to the new system which is WEBOC / PSW," Zishan Arshad, Director Bunkers, told Ship & Bunker

"As this was implemented immediately, as a bunker supplier we need time to get registered in the new system."

It is hoped that process should take only a few days, he added.

The newly introduced PSW, or Pakistan Single Window, is an electronic platform designed to to be a single entry point to complete all import, export, and transit-related regulatory requirements.

Web Based One Customs (WeBOC) is the country's web-based system for automated customs clearance of import and export goods.