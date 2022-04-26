Singapore Ends Most Covid Restrictions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: being sociable. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore has dropped most Covid-related curbs on daily life.

Mask-wearing is still required in indoor settings or on public transport though most other curbs have been removed, according to Reuters.

And in an effort to boost the economy, testing for incoming travellers who are already vaccinated against Covid has been removed.

The city state's vaccination response to the pandemic threat saw 93% coverage of the population, and a very low Covid mortality.

Singapore's economy grew by 7.6% in 2021 following on from a pandemic-induced 4.1% contraction the previous year. This year growth is expected to reach 3-5%.

Bunkers sales in the key southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub bounced back in March in line with increasing global trade and the receding pandemic.