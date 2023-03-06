Singapore: New Harbour Craft Must be Net Zero from 2030

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maritime and Port Authority Singapore (MPA) Chief Executive, Teo Eng Dih. Image Credit: MPA

Officials in Singapore have given new guidance on upcoming emissions rules for harbour craft in Singapore, which includes bunkering vessels.

By 2050 all harbour craft must reach net-zero emissions, while from 2030 new harbour craft operating in our port waters must be fully electric, be capable of using 100% (B100) biofuels, or be compatible with net zero fuels such as hydrogen.

"MPA has made good progress in supporting the electrification of harbour craft. Pilots for the first full-electric ferry by the consortium led by Keppel Offshore & Marine and full-electric lighter craft by the consortium led by SeaTech Solutions will commence later this year," Senior Minister of State for Transport, Mr Chee Hong Tat, said in a speech at the Ministry of Transport Committee of Supply Debate 2023.

"MPA is also working with terminal and harbour craft operators to pilot the implementation of charging stations. The first charging station will be deployed by Shell at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Singapore on Pulau Bukom by the first half of 2023 to support full-electric ferries owned and operated by Penguin International. This will form part of a larger charging infrastructure implementation masterplan, which MPA will roll out by 2025.

"The transition to a sustainable future will take time. We need to start now to achieve our 2050 net zero emissions targets."

Adding further details to the targets, Maritime and Port Authority Singapore (MPA) Chief Executive, Teo Eng Dih, said that Singapore had "made good progress with biofuel standards and will update our provisional standard from B50 up to B100 when trials are completed."

"Our community is geared up for this shift.

MPA will launch an Expression of Interest to invite industry and research institutes to participate in designing new electric vessel, aggregate demand to enjoy economies of scale, and for financial firms to develop greenfinance options, Teo added.

"Companies can testbed charging, energysolutions at our piers to help develop common standards and enhance interoperability. We welcome companies to pre-consult us early on vessel designs so that enhancements can be made upfront and to do so no later than Jan 2027 for new craft coming in 2030," he added.