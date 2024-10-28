PIL Makes First Gas Bunkering for Dual-fuel Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kota Eagle bunkers LNG at Shangahi. Image Credit / PIL.

A gas-powered container ship has received its first stem of liquified natural gas bunker fuel, its owner and operator has said.

The dual-fuel vessel took on 8,000 cubic metres of LNG at Yangshan port in Shanghai, according to Pacific International Lines.

The bunkering operation for the Kota Eagle was handled by bunkering firm Shanghai SIPG Energy Service.

The ship is PIL's first deployment of a gas-powered vessel.

From Shanghai, Kota Eagle will head for Ningbo and then for destinations in Latin America.

"The successful LNG bunkering operation for the Kota Eagle marks a significant beginning for our partnership," SSES general manager Mr Dai said of the bunkering operation.