Singapore to Include Bunkering in Digitalisation Move

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore port: efficiency gains. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore will improve its maritime service offer through the digitalisation of its port operations, the chief executive of the Maritime and Port Authority has said.

In an upbeat interview with trade publication Safety4sea, Quay Ley Hoon said that the further development of the digitalPort@SG programme will generate "efficiency gains".

"Phase 2 of digitalPort@SG™ will entail just-in-time service for ships to optimise their port calls and improve ship turnaround time," Hoon said.

"The just-in-time platform will also be a single digital shopfront for booking marine services, including bunkering and towering," the executive added.

Looking ahead, Hoon said that the city state's re-election to the Council of the International Maritime Organisation would allow Singapore to "continue to work with all member states and stakeholders to advance the IMO's goals of facilitating safe, secure and sustainable shipping".

In addition, Singapore-watchers may want to keep Singapore Maritime Week in early April in mind for "new and exciting announcements on decarbonisation and digitalisation", she said.