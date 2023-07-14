NYK Orders LPG Dual-Fuel, Ammonia Ready Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new vessel will meet IMO’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase 3 regulations. Image Credit: NYK

NYK today announced the order of a new dual-fuel LPG / Ammonia carrier that will be built to ClassNK's ammonia ready notation, meaning the vessel may use ammonia bunkers in the future.

Until then the vessel will operate on LPG or conventional VLSFO.

"When LPG is used as fuel, exhaust gas from the ordered VLGC will contain at least 95% less sulfur oxide (SOx) and 20% less CO2 than NYK’s conventional VLGCs using heavy-oil fired engines," NYK said.

This vessel is the eighth in NYK's fleet of LPG-fueled LPG carriers and the sixth in a new type of vessel capable of carrying ammonia.

