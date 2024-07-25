Oil Spill Reported in Philippines After Tanker Capsizes

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tanker MT Terra Nova capsized off Limay on Thursday morning. File Image / Pixabay

An oil spill has been reported in the Philippines after a tanker capsized.

The tanker MT Terra Nova capsized off Limay on Thursday morning, news agency Reuters reported, citing comments from Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista.

16 of the 17-strong crew have been recovered.

The vessel was carrying 1,494 mt of industrial fuel at the time of the incident.

An aerial survey by the country's coast guard has found an oil slick about two miles long being driven by strong waves.

The incident may have been related to Typhoon Gaemi, which flooded parts of Manila and surrounding towns on Wednesday and caused at least 14 deaths in the Philippines.