New Trader at Sing Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ong Wei Han was previously a procurement executive with Survitec group. Image Credit: Sing Fuels

Sing Fuels has announced the appointment of Ong Wei Han as Junior Trader, Asia Procurement.

Ong was previously a procurement executive with Survitec group, Wei Han is said to have experience in ship tracking, agent coordination, logistics and operations including sourcing, procurement, and delivery.

Prior to this he was a sales representative within Survitec group.

“I’m thrilled to be given this opportunity to join Sing Fuels. I look forward to getting to know and working with everyone here," Ong said is an emailed statement,

"Collectively as a team, I believe we can scale greater heights and contribute to the growth and success of the company.”