Asia/Pacific News
New Trader at Sing Fuels
Ong Wei Han was previously a procurement executive with Survitec group. Image Credit: Sing Fuels
Sing Fuels has announced the appointment of Ong Wei Han as Junior Trader, Asia Procurement.
Ong was previously a procurement executive with Survitec group, Wei Han is said to have experience in ship tracking, agent coordination, logistics and operations including sourcing, procurement, and delivery.
Prior to this he was a sales representative within Survitec group.
“I’m thrilled to be given this opportunity to join Sing Fuels. I look forward to getting to know and working with everyone here," Ong said is an emailed statement,
"Collectively as a team, I believe we can scale greater heights and contribute to the growth and success of the company.”