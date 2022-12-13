New Zealand Seafood Company Goes Diesel-electric

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image of vessel. Image Credit / Sanford.

Sanford, a seafood company based in New Zealand, has ordered a low emission diesel-electric fishing boat.

Such a system works in a similar way to a dual-fuel hybrid one. It uses electric motors during normal operations to allow the diesel generator to operate at maximum efficiency for longer periods, according to the company.

The diesel generator can also be started and stopped as required.

The vessel will catch scampi in the southern ocean and be built for Sanford by Dutch shipbuilder Damen for 2025 delivery, the company added.

The move will contribute to the company's goal of cutting its greenhouse gas emissions by 25% between 2020 and 2030.