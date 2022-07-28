NYK Launches Japan's First 100% Biofuel Bunker Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fuel is being tested in tugs operated by Shin-Nippon Kaiyosha. Image Credit: NYK

Shipping firm NYK has launched Japan's first trial of 100% biofuel-based bunkers.

The company is testing biodiesel from Finnish refiner Neste, supplied by Itochu Enex, in tugs operated by Shin-Nippon Kaiyosha, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The Neste biodiesel is derived from waste cooking oil and animal fats that would not be used by the food industry, and delivers a well-to-wake GHG emissions reduction of about 90% compared to conventional diesel, according to the statement.

"As a next-generation renewable fuel, NesteRD can greatly contribute to the reduction of GHG emissions by minimizing the introduction cost related to decarbonization measures, and its use in the shipping industry is expected to further expand in the future," NYK said in the statement.

"NYK Group will promote the use of environment-friendly fuels such as biofuels and contribute to the realization of a carbon-free society."