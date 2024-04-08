BUNKER JOBS: Equatorial Marine Fuel Seeks Technical Superintendent in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience as a technical superintendent for oil tankers. Image Credit: Equatorial Marine Fuel

Bunker supplier Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services is seeking to hire a technical superintendent in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience as a technical superintendent for oil tankers, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Sunday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Ensure that the vessels achieve the required technical standards and performance.

Ensure that the vessels' certificates and documents are systematically updated and stored.

Effective implementation of the Company's planned maintenance system.

Prepare, arrange and manage class, statutory, and other vessel surveys.

Prepare, manage and monitor dry-dockings and other required repairs and maintenance jobs.

Review and promote vessels' crew performance.

Prepare and manage vessels' technical budgets.

Any other tasks as assigned.

For more information, click here.