Singapore, MISC Sign Maritime Digitalisation Pact

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday December 9, 2024

Malaysian shipping firm MISC and the port of Singapore have agreed to work together on maritime digitalisation.

The shipping company and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore have signed a memorandum of understanding to that effect.

The agreement covers "collaboration in innovation, research and development and test-bedding activities, to advance digital transformation in the maritime industry", the MPA said in a statement.

Data-sharing technology trials between MISC and the MPA and data-saring to support the use of e-clearance and e-certificates in the port of Singapore come under the three-year arrangement.

Other initiatives falling within the scope of the MoU are artificial intelligence, digital twins and semi-autonomous vessel operations, according to the statement.

As a leading regional shipping hub and global bunkering centre, Singapore supports a range of shipping digitalisation projects.

Mr Teo Eng Dih, MPA chief executive Teo Eng Dih said that MISC was a good partner "to develop solutions to help digitalise and optimise shipping operations".

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com