Singapore, MISC Sign Maritime Digitalisation Pact

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: digitalisation. File Image / Pixabay.

Malaysian shipping firm MISC and the port of Singapore have agreed to work together on maritime digitalisation.

The shipping company and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore have signed a memorandum of understanding to that effect.

The agreement covers "collaboration in innovation, research and development and test-bedding activities, to advance digital transformation in the maritime industry", the MPA said in a statement.

Data-sharing technology trials between MISC and the MPA and data-saring to support the use of e-clearance and e-certificates in the port of Singapore come under the three-year arrangement.

Other initiatives falling within the scope of the MoU are artificial intelligence, digital twins and semi-autonomous vessel operations, according to the statement.

As a leading regional shipping hub and global bunkering centre, Singapore supports a range of shipping digitalisation projects.

Mr Teo Eng Dih, MPA chief executive Teo Eng Dih said that MISC was a good partner "to develop solutions to help digitalise and optimise shipping operations".