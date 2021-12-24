Standard Club Reminds on Expands South Korean SECA Rules

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New SECA rules in South Korea. File Image / Pixabay

The Standard Club has issued a reminder on the expansion of South Korean Sulfur Emissions Control Area (SECA) rules that comes into effect from January 1, 2022.

Currently, vessels anchored or at-berth in the port areas of Incheon, Pyeongtaek-Dangjin, Yeosu-Gwangyang, Busan and Ulsan must use maximum 0.1% sulfur fuel.

From January 1, 2022 the 0.10%S rule also applies to vessels when navigating or operating in the waters surrounding the above ports.

The use of scrubbers, also known as exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCSs), in conjunction with higher sulfur fuel to achieve an equivalent method of compliance is permitted, the Club notes.

There are also no restrictions applied on the discharge of wash-water from open-loop scrubbers, it adds.

The new rules echo existing SECA regs in Europe and North America.

"Members are recommended to ensure proper records are maintained, i.e., the date, time, and position when the vessel switched over to low sulphur fuel oil (0.50% → 0.10%) or changed the operation mode of the EGCS prior to entry into Korea SECA should be properly documented," Standard Club advised.

"Non-compliance to these regulations may result in imprisonment with labor for up to one year and/or a fine of up to 10 million won."