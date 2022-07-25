Vermont UM Bunkering Accused Over Singapore Short Deliveries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The case was heard at a Singapore court last week. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels trading firm Vermont UM Bunkering and several of its employees have been accused of short-changing some of their customers on bunker deliveries in Singapore.

Prosecutors in a Singapore court last week alleged the company delivered less bunker fuel than was agreed on at least 52 occasions between January 4, 2014 and March 2, 2016, local news provider the Straits Times reported.

Vermont's customers allegedly made excess payments of more than $3.6 million for the fuel that was not delivered.

Loh Cheok San, then a senior cargo officer at the company, pleaded guilty on Thursday to two counts of cheating, according to the report. The cases against his company and his colleagues Lee Peck Yong, Lee Kok Leong, Koh Seng Lee and Poh Fu Tek, are still pending.