OOCL Completes its First Biofuel Bunker Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mr. Kenny Ye, Chief Operating Officer at OOCL. Image Credit: OOCL

Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (OOCL) has added its name to the growing list of companies announcing a successful trial of biofuel bunkers.

While now commonplace within the industry, it marked the firm's first ever trial of biofuel in its fleet.

The trial involved 4578-TEU container vessel OOCL Yokohama that lifted almost 2,000 mt of B22 marine biofuel - a blend of 22% biofuel with conventional VLSFO - provided by Chevron from the Port of Singapore.

The bio component comprised of used cooking oil methyl ester.

The 41-day trial voyage took place on its AAA1 service in Southeast Asia, having commenced on June 26 and ended on 5 August 5, 2022.

“Biofuels are considered to be one of the most credible options to enable the shipping industry both to meet future regulatory requirements, and to advance further with the transition towards decarbonization," said Mr. Kenny Ye, Chief Operating Officer at OOCL.

"The success of this trial provides OOCL with certainty as to the feasibility of using sustainable biofuels on its ships, which gives us increased clarity over the next steps in our decarbonization journey."

Mr. Frankie Lee, vice president of Chevron Product Supply and Trading, Asia Pacific, added that Chevron is looking to grow its marine biofuels business in the region.