Dry Bulk Operators Choose Bunkers Over Cargo: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Port of Hong Kong. File image/Pixabay.

Advance booking, fuel availability and a preference for straight run 0.5% (low sulfur fuel oil/LSFO) sulfur fuel is affecting the bunkering behaviour of drybulk shipowners and operators in Asia-Pacific.

A large number of dry bulk vessels trading in region have already made the switch, according to trade news provider Dry Bulk.

"If we go to a place where we know we can get straight run LSFO, we try to maximise [the opportunity] and take as much of it as possible," a ship operator was quoted as saying.

The amount of fuel loaded could reduce the available cargo take.

Another ship operator concern highlighted in the report is for the potential for delays around the bunkering operation.

"Not only do we need to plan in advance for stemming bunkers, but there is also time involved in waiting to complete the bunkering," a shipowner was quoted as saying.

"We are having to book bunkers about two to three weeks in advance to ensure availability," the source said.