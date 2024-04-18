Pacific International Lines Signs Decarbonisation Deal With CCS

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm signed a memorandum of understanding with the China Classification Society Wuhan Rules and Research Institute setting out plans to work together on decarbonisation projects. Image Credit: PIL

Singapore-based shipping company Pacific International Lines has signed a deal with a subsidiary of classification society CCS seeking to deepen their cooperation on maritime decarbonisation.

The firm signed a memorandum of understanding with the China Classification Society Wuhan Rules and Research Institute setting out plans to work together on decarbonisation projects, it said in a LinkedIn post this week.

The two companies will explore the use of alternative bunker fuels as well as carbon capture and storage systems.

The post also sets out the following themes for further cooperation:

Green fuel supply chains

Sustainability regulation compliance

Knowledge sharing on marine green fuel bunkering and lashing technology

Upskilling personnel from both organisations on new technologies and best practices

"Sustainability is at the core of PIL's operations," the company said in the post.

"As we take concrete action to drive a sustainable future, we also believe in joining forces with like-minded partners like CCSWR so that we can augment each other's efforts to achieve our common environmental goals."