COSCO Boxship Takes on First 2025 Biofuel Stem in Fujian Province

by Ship & Bunker News Team

COSCO’s container ship bunkered B24 marine biofuel at the Ocean Gate Container Terminal in Xiamen, China. Image Credit: Xiamen FTZ

Chinese container line COSCO has bunkered its container ship COSCO Asia with B24 marine biofuel at the Ocean Gate Container Terminal in Xiamen – marking the first biofuel bunkering in China's Fujian province this year.

The vessel is also the first this year to be bunkered with biofuel since the release of the Xiamen Waters Ship Biodiesel Refuelling Operation Safety Guidelines, Xiamen authority said in a statement on its website.

“Within the shipping industry, due to the vague guidelines and regulations at the local level and unclear delegation of responsibilities in various processes, many shipping companies have been hesitant to adopt biodiesel for refuelling ships,” it said.

To address these uncertainties, the Xiamen FTZ Administrative Committee issued new guidelines in December 2024.

These guidelines establish clear safety standards for bunkering operations, standardise procedures, and provide detailed guidance and recommended solutions for shipping companies looking to adopt biofuel.