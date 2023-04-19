VPS Opens New Singapore-Based Oil Condition Monitoring Laboratory

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Singapore facility is the company's third oil condition monitoring laboratory worldwide. File Image / Pixabay

Testing firm VPS has opened a new oil condition monitoring laboratory in Singapore.

The facility is the company's third worldwide, after it opened one in Rotterdam in 2017 and in Houston in 2021, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The firm's oil condition monitoring service is used as part of preventative maintenance programmes for ships, seeking to prolong the lifetime of engines and onboard equipment.

"With this growing global OCM laboratory footprint and our team of machine lubricant analyst qualified technical advisors stationed across the world, VPS will continue to provide industry-leading analysis and turnaround times to our customers," Rahul Choudhuri, the company's AMEA managing director, said in the statement.

"Combining our oil condition monitoring service, to assess lubricating oil quality and performance, with our fuel quality testing service, provides our customers with a complete engine performance evaluation."