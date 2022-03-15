Energy Observer Calls at Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Energy Observer. Image Credit / S&B.

The French hydrogen-powered catamaran Energy Observer has made its first call at Singapore.

The prototype is a test bed for alternative marine propulsion using wind, solar as well as hydrogen-based power to move the vessel.

Singapore will be the ship's only Asian stop. It is completing a world tour promoting the use of alternative marine energies.

“Energy Observer’s expedition around the world is both ambitious and inspirational," said Maritime and Port Authority chief executive, Quah Ley Hoon.

"This is the first time that Singapore welcomes a hydrogen-powered and zero-emission vessel, and it speaks of the aspiration we have as a global hub port to welcome more of such low or zero carbon vessels.”

The ship's arrival in Singapore coincides with a series of cultural events as part of the city state's Franchophoie Festival 2022.