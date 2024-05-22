Oilmar Reports 'Significant' LNG Trade in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: LNG trade. File Image / Pixabay.

Oil trading house and bunkering firm Oilmar has reported "a signficant LNG transaction" in Singapore.

The company said that it facilitated the transaction in cooperation with LMCS Maritime Private Ltd Mumbai. The trade was delivered to the liquified natural gas carrier Celsius Gandhinagar, according to a social media post by the company.

The post added that the transaction has strengthened Oilmar's relationship with LMCS Maritime and enhances its position in the global LNG market.

"LNG trade is another step towards our journey in alternate fuels," Oilmar's chief executive, Yusif Mammadov, said.

The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.