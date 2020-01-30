Fratelli Cosulich to Announce New Physical Supply Location in Q1: Platts

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is about to announce its second physical supply location after Singapore. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Genoa-based marine fuels supplier Fratelli Cosulich is about to announce a new physical supply location outside Singapore, according to price reporting agency S&P Global Platts.

The company's new operation will be launched sometime in the first quarter of 2020 with six owned and operated barges, the news agency reported Thursday, citing an interview with CEO Timothy Cosulich.

Fratelli Cosulich's six barges in Singapore are currently supplying only very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO), Platts reported Cosulich as saying.

Singapore is currently Fratelli Cosulich's only physical supply location, and the country's Maritime and Port Authority listed it as the 20th largest supplier by volume there last year.

The company's global bunker sales were over 6 million mt last year, and Singapore represented 30% of the total, Platts reported.

Fratelli Cosulich may also consider investing in LNG trading and bunkering, Platts cited the company's CEO as saying.