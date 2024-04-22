BHP Plans for Ammonia-fuelled Vessel by 2026, Biofuel Blends to EU Emissions Rules

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A dry bulk cargo ship. File Image / Pixabay.

Global miner BHP is planning to receive its first ammonia-fuelled bulk carrier in 2026, a company executive has said.

Rashpal Singh Bhatti, vice president of maritime and supply chain excellence at BHP, told Reuters that the company has shortlisted eight companies for the building, operation and fuel supply for at least one such vessel.

The world's first ammonia-fuelled ship engines are expected for delivery between late-2024 and early-2025, based on available statements by MAN Energy and Wartsila.

The proposed ships are likely to refuel ammonia at ports in Australia, Japan and China, Bhatti said.

"Australia is going to be a very strong hydrogen player or a very strong ammonia player. Yara is investing or has invested very heavily in Australia.

"Mitsui, Sumitomo, JERA have invested very heavily in Japan... there is no doubt that China is (also) investing in ammonia... and when they invest, the scale is going to be massive."

The executive added that BHP also plans to use bio-blended fuels for bunkering regularly to meet Europe's shipping emissions requirements, after conducting more than 30 trials.