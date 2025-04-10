ClassNK Approves Onboard Carbon Capture Developed by Mitsubishi

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ClassNK sees interest in onboard carbon capture technology growing in the shipping sector. Image Credit: ClassNK

Japanese classification society ClassNK has granted an approval in principle (AiP) to an onboard carbon capture and storage system (OCCS) developed by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding.

The technology captures CO2 emissions from the ship's exhaust gases, ClassNK said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

ClassNK sees growing interest in OCCS from the shipping industry, especially alongside fuel conversion retrofit projects to reduce emissions from existing ships.

The certification by ClassNK confirms the system's feasibility from a regulatory and safety perspective.

"ClassNK reviewed the design of the system based on Guidelines for Shipboard CO2 Capture and Storage Systems, it said.

The classification society issued an AiP after confirming the design met the required standards.