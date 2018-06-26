Singapore: Landing of Bunker Samples Delayed After Customs Policy Change

IBIA's regional manager, Simon Neo. Image Credit: IBIA

Bunker samples were prevented from entering Singapore at the weekend after brief change of policy by Customs, the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) has reported.

"Customs decided to treat samples from bunker deliveries as "commercial goods" for import, which prevented bunker surveyors from bringing samples ashore at the Marina South Pier (MSP) and West Coast Pier (WCP)," IBIA said.

"It meant bunker samples could only be brought ashore as commercial imports at the Marine South Terminal and Penjuru Terminal."

IBIA's regional manager, Simon Neo, was said to have stepped in the help resolve the matter after bunker surveyors warned of severe disruptions to bunker fuel testing services in Singapore if samples could not be landed.

Even though bunker samples have not previously been treated as commercial items for import, Singapore Customs said it was applying regulations that had been in place since 2011.

After initiating discussions with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), Neo said later on Monday he was informed Customs had reverted back to the previous practice of allowing surveyors to bring the sample ashore at MPS and WCP as before.