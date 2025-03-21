TFG Marine to Operate Methanol Bunker Vessel in Singapore Next Month

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bunker delivery vessel can carry methanol, biofuel blends and conventional marine fuels. Image Credit: TFG Marine

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm TFG Marine is set to operate an IMO type 2 chemical bunker tanker Pearl Lavender in Singapore from April.

The vessel is the first of the four chemical bunker tankers to be chartered to TFG Marine by Consort Bunkers, TFG Marine said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The Pearl Lavender was delivered to Consort Bunkers at China Merchants Jinling shipyard this week.

Unlike conventional bunker tankers, it can carry methanol, biofuel blends of up to B100 and conventional marine fuels.

"As the first of four barges in this order, this investment builds on our commitment to low-carbon fuel bunkering infrastructure, reinforcing our vision for a multi-fuel future, TFG Marine said.

"With methanol, biofuels, ammonia, and other alternative fuels playing an increasingly significant role alongside traditional marine fuels, we continue to support the industry's transition towards cleaner energy solutions."