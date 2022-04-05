Maersk Tankers Shifts Bunker Team to Mumbai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk Tankers will be looking to hire two bunker experts in Mumbai. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Maersk Tankers is set to relocate its bunker team to Mumbai.

Maersk Tankers has made two members of staff in Copenhagen redundant as of this month and will be seeking to hire replacements in Mumbai, a company source told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

The team being relocated handles the coordination and management of bunker claims on behalf of the pool partners of Maersk Tankers.

A separate team buys the firm's bunkers, which since April 2021 has been done in partnership with commodity firm Cargill. This joint team has staff in Copenhagen, Geneva, Singapore and Mumbai.

The partnership, named Pure Marine Fuels, covers the bunker fuel requirements of the Maersk Tankers pool and the Cargill fleet, as well as offering its services to third-party tramp shipping companies and trading houses. The procurement team handles a combined total of about 3.5 million mt/year of marine fuel purchases.