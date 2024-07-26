Cargo Ship Sinks Off Taiwan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A cargo ship has sunk off the coast of Taiwan in the wake of Typhoon Gaemi.

The Tanzania-flagged Fu Shun capsized off Kaohsiung on Thursday with nine Myanmar nationals on board, the BBC reported, citing comments from Taiwan's Coastguard Administration.

Three other foreign ships also ran aground off Taiwan during the typhoon, but have been reported as safe, the report cited the authority as saying.

More than 8,000 people across Taiwan have been temporarily relocated because of the typhoon.

The tanker MT Terra Nova also capsized off Limay in the Philippines on Thursday morning, with authorities there now seeking to contain an oil slick from the vessel.