CPC Announces Suspension of IFO380 Bunkering at Taichung

IFO380 suspension due to annual maintenance. File Image / Pixabay

Taiwan’s CPC Corporation says IFO380 bunkering will be suspended at Taichung port from August 23rd, 2018 until mod-November, 2018.

“If the expected bunkering date is after August 23rd, we will supply MF-180 instead of MF-380,” the supplier says.

The move is due the annual maintenance of barge Chun Yu No. 1, leaving only Chun Yu No. 11 in service during the period.