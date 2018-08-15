Asia/Pacific News
CPC Announces Suspension of IFO380 Bunkering at Taichung
Wednesday August 15, 2018
IFO380 suspension due to annual maintenance. File Image / Pixabay
Taiwan’s CPC Corporation says IFO380 bunkering will be suspended at Taichung port from August 23rd, 2018 until mod-November, 2018.
“If the expected bunkering date is after August 23rd, we will supply MF-180 instead of MF-380,” the supplier says.
The move is due the annual maintenance of barge Chun Yu No. 1, leaving only Chun Yu No. 11 in service during the period.