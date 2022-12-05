Singapore to Push Ahead on Hydrogen, Ammonia Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: Testbed. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore has selected Jurong Island as the location to further develop alternative marine fuels.

The authorities want to see expressions of interest to "build, own and operate low or zero-carbon power generation and bunkering solutions in Jurong Island".

"The EOI will enable us to explore the use of low or zero-carbon fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia for power generation, alongside other low-carbon alternatives such as electricity

imports and domestic renewable energy sources," the Maritime and Port Authority said in a statement.

"Low or zero-carbon ammonia may also have multiple end-use pathways for power generation and bunkering," the statement added.

Given that ammonia is currently "one of the most technologically ready hydrogen carriers with an established international supply chain for industrial use", the project "will enable Singapore to assess the viability of such projects, and support the development of the safety standards, regulations and ecosystem needed", it said.

The move forms part of Singapore's national hydrogen strategy announced earlier.