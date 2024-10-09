SIBCON 2024: Singapore to Make E-BDNs Mandatory From April 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Amy Khor, senior minister of state in Singapore's Ministry of Transport, delivered a keynote speech at Sibcon on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Singapore's authorities are set to make the use of electronic bunker delivery notes mandatory from April of next year.

Digital bunkering will need to be the default option for bunker suppliers from April 1, 2025, Amy Khor, senior minister of state in Singapore's Ministry of Transport, said in a keynote speech at Sibcon on Wednesday.

Singapore launched the voluntary use of e-BDNs at the start of November 2023. The MPA currently has five whitelisted e-BDN service providers permitted to provide this service in the city-state's waters.

"From the first of April 2025, all bunker suppliers in the Port of Singapore will be required to provide digital bunkering services as a default," Khor said.

"This will boost efficiency and transparency during the bunkering process in Singapore, and is expected to help the industry save close to 40,000 man-days annually."