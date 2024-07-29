Phillippines: Capsized Tanker Threatens Wider Leak

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Philippines' capital city, Manila, looks out onto Manila Bay. File Image / Pixabay.

A tanker laden with a cargo of fuel oil that capsized in Manila Bay, the Philippines last week has started to leak oil.

Initial oil leaks were attributed to bunker fuel but the later developments point to oil leaking out of the fuel oil cargo tanks, according to media reports.

The oil slick emanated from the ship, the Terra Nova, has more than tripled in size from Thursday and is now estimated to stretch between 12km and 14km across the bay, according to regional news provider Channel News Asia.

In a preventative move, the authorities are preparing to siphon off the oil in the cargo tanks, the report said. The salvage operation would likely take at least seven days to complete.