India's BPCL Exports VLSFO Cargo to Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kochi port in background. File image/Pixabay.

The export of IMO 2020 grade bunker fuel has started from the Indian port of Kochi, according to local media.

The fuel has been available to ships calling at the port since November.

Citing a Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) executive, national news provider India Times said Saturday that the departure of a 15,000 mt cargo from Kochi Friday represented a national first for the oil seller.

Domestic demand has been met allowing for the export cargo in this instance to Singapore, the report said.

But it is unclear whether this refers only to domestic demand on the west coast of the country, as there were reports last month of VLSFO shortages for domestic shipping in the east.

The BPCL refinery is located close to the port.