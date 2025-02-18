Wallenius Wilhelmsen Bunkers Biofuel for the First Time in Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm’s vehicle carrier bunkered about 400 mt of B24-VLSFO at the Port of Yokohama. Image Credit: Wallenius Wilhelmsen

RoRo shipping firm Wallenius Wilhelmsen has completed its first biofuel bunkering in Japan.

About 400 mt of B24-VLSFO was supplied to vehicle carrier M/V Tamesis by Mitsubishi Corporation Energy at the Port of Yokohama, Wallenius Wilhelmsen said in a statement on its website on Monday.

This marks the expansion of Wallenius Wilhelmsen's biofuel supply network. Since 2023, the company has been bunkering biofuel in Belgium, South Korea and Singapore, and has now added Japan to its list of biofuel supply locations.

"In anticipation of growing demand for biofuel in the marine sector, we have begun storing biofuel at our oil terminal in Onahama (Fukushima Prefecture) and supplying B24 in Tokyo Bay using our barges," Mitsuo Ueda, general manager at Mitsubishi Corporation Energy, said.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen is actively working to expand its biofuel bunkering network by securing new locations and ensuring a reliable supply of biofuels to power its fleet.