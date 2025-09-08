MOL Gets LR Approval for Two Wind-Assisted LNG Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MOL analysis indicates its wind propulsion system can cut bunker consumption by up to 30%. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping firm Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has secured approval in principle from classification society Lloyd’s Register for the design of two wind-assisted LNG carriers.

The 174,000 m3 vessels are being developed in partnership with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Samsung Heavy Industries, MOL said in a statement on its website on Monday.

MOL’s initial calculations suggest the Wind Challenger propulsion system could deliver bunker fuel savings of up to 30% on the North America-Europe route.

MOL aims to equip 25 ships with wind-propulsion systems by 2030 and 80 by 2035. The company currently operates two wind-assisted vessels.

“For the new vessel designs developed with HHI and SHI, we conducted comprehensive risk assessments in collaboration with the shipyards, the classification society, and flag states," MOL said.

“These assessments covered the sail arrangement, visibility impact, emergency operation procedures, and other safety measures. Based on the results, we successfully obtained the AiP.”