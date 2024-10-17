K Line Takes Delivery of New LNG-Fuelled Car Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has taken delivery of the dual-fuelled Poseidon Highway, with a capacity of 7,000 vehicles. Image Credit: K Line

Japanese shipping company K Line has taken delivery of a new car carrier capable of running on LNG.

The firm has taken delivery of the dual-fuelled Poseidon Highway, with a capacity of 7,000 vehicles, and held a naming ceremony for the vessel in Japan, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The vessel also has a class notation from ClassNK for the safe transport of electric vehicles.

"LNG fuel is expected to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), a greenhouse gas (GHG), by 25% to 30% and emissions of sulfur oxides (SOx), which cause air pollution, by almost 100%," the company said in the statement.

"This is also a next-generation environment-friendly vessel that is expected to cut emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) by 80% to 90% by using EGR (exhaust gas recirculation) in addition to LNG fuel."