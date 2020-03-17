Ship Arrest in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A crude oil tanker has been detained in the southeast bunkering hub of Singapore, court records show.

The vessel was arrested Monday.

According to ship database equasis, the suezmax oil tanker is controlled by Greek interests.

The reasons for the ship's detention are unclear but are likely to do with disputes over the payment for goods and services.

Three other ships were detained in the port last week, according to court records.