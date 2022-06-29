China's First Hybrid Inland LNG-Fuelled Ro-Ro Ship to Operate on Yangtze River

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is capable of running on LNG as a bunker fuel as well as conventional fuels. Image Credit: CCS

China's first inland hybrid LNG-fuelled ro-ro vessel is set to commence operations on the Yangtze river after its delivery earlier this month.

The 110 m ro-ro vessel Minsheng was delivered to Minsheng Steamship Co. in China on June 21, the China Classification Society said in a statement on its website.

The ship is capable of running on LNG as a bunker fuel as well as conventional fuels. The ship has a closed water circulation system as part of its gas supply system.

"CCS constantly consolidates the new technology of LNG fuel, provides customers with high-quality services of plan approval, product and ship inspection in LNG power technology," the organisation said in the statement.