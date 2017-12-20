Supramax Bulk Carrier Arrested in Singapore

KSL Deyang was detailed following action taken by local law firm Joseph Tan Jude Benny LLP. File Image / Pixabay

The Supramax bulk carrier KSL Deyang has been arrested in Singapore, according to the latest records from the Supreme Court of Singapore.

Information from VesselsValue.com indicates that the 2008-built vessel is owned by China-based Nanjing King Ship Management.

The 53,400 DWT KSL Deyang was detailed following action taken by local law firm Joseph Tan Jude Benny LLP (JTJB), with the arrest taking place on December 18, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. local time.

The circumstances leading to the arrest are currently unknown, but such action is common in instances of payment dispute.