K Line Completes Biofuel Bunker Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm took on the biofuel blend in Singapore on November 26. File Image / Pixabay

Japanese shipping firm K Line has completed a trial of a biofuel bunker blend.

The firm bunkered its Capesize bulker the Cape Tsubaki with a B24-VLSFO FAME-based biofuel blend in Singapore on November 26, it said in a statement on its website this week.

The vessel then consumed the fuel on a voyage taking iron ore from Ponta da Madeira to Kawasaki.

The biofuel had previously been kept in a storage tank for two months, and this did not result in 'any large problems', the company said.

"The FAME component of the marine biofuel blend used in this trial enabled a GHG emissions reduction of about 80-90% in the well-to-wake (from fuel generation to consumption) process without changing current engine specifications," K Line said in the statement.