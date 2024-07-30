AI for Maritime Use at Centre of MPA and Microsoft MoU

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MPA, Microsoft: collaboration. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore and Microsoft have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together on innovative technologies in the maritime space.

The understanding is to support the adoption and development of digital and green solutions for the maritime industry and includes cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data analytics, robotics, and cybersecurity, the port authority said in a statement.

"MPA and Microsoft will trial the use of AI and digital twins to optimise vessel route planning to enhance safety and reduce emissions in maritime operations, as well as just-in-time arrivals to reduce the turnaround times for vessels in port.

"MPA and Microsoft will also train early adopters and upskill workers on how to use and implement these solutions for their operations," according to the statement.

In April, the authority said that it had formed a partnership with Amazon Web Services to "develop a maritime artificial intelligence and machine learning digital hub to pilot new AI and generative AI capabilities for maritime use cases, including route and fuel optimisation, carbon emissions accounting, and just-in-time arrivals".