Strike Looms for Australian Bunker Barge Crew

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The crew have been seeking to formalise their employment conditions with ASP Ship Management since the vessel was deployed in Brisbane in February 2023. File Image / Pixabay

The crew of a bunker delivery vessel in Australia are set to go on strike in a dispute over employment conditions.

Union members among he crew of the barge Champion 63 voted to call a strike on June 11, the Maritime Union of Australia said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The crew have been seeking to formalise their employment conditions with ASP Ship Management since the vessel was deployed in Brisbane in February 2023, the union said.

The dispute is over pay and time off at weekends.

The union members voted for an unlimited number of stoppages of between one hour and 48 hours in duration.