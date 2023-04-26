SGTraDex Use to Be Rolled Out to Ship Supplies Next Month

by Ship & Bunker News Team

SGTraDex is seeking to bring digitalised transparency to supply chains. File Image / Pixabay

The use of the Singapore Trade Data Exchange (SGTraDex) to bring digitalised transparency to supply chains is set to be extended to ship supplies and lighterage next month.

Followi8ng a pilot announced in January involving the Maritime Port Authority, Jurong Port and members of the Ship Suppliers Association of Singapore, the Ship Supplies and Lighterage Optimisation Use Case will be rolled out in early May, SGTraDex said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"We are honoured to have partnered with Jurong Port, SASS and MPA for the Ship Supplies and Lighterage Optimisation Use Case, a true showcase of public private partnership coming together to solve industry challenges," Thaw Yee Leng, head of market development at SGTraDex Services, said in the statement.

"We believe that SGTraDex highway will help users transition from a paper-based process to a seamless digital process, reduce the need for manual reconciliation, increase efficiency and boost productivity."

SGTraDex has already been used in several instances for bunker deliveries in Singapore.