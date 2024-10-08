Wan Hai Lines Takes on First Biofuel Bunker Blend

by Ship & Bunker News Team

KPI OceanConnect sold a B24 blend to the Wan Hai 510 in Singapore on October 4. File Image / Pixabay

Container shipping company Wan Hai Lines has taken on its first delivery of a biofuel bunker blend.

KPI OceanConnect sold a B24 blend to the Wan Hai 510 in Singapore on October 4, the company said in a statement on its website on Monday.

SK Energy International was the physical supplier.

"KPI OceanConnect has enabled biofuel deliveries in more than 100 ports worldwide, working in collaboration with customers and bunker suppliers to aggregate demand and supply biofuel that meets specific standards," the company said in the statement.

"Demand for biofuel bunkering is expected to more than double in 2025 due to the emissions reduction pathways biofuels offer, enabling compliance with tightening environmental regulations in the short-term."