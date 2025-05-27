MSC Moves to Recover Lost Containers from Sunken Boxship off India

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The boxship was carrying hazardous cargoes, including 367 mt of fuel oil. Image Credit: Indian Navy

Container shipping firm MSC has sent representatives to trace and recover containers that washed ashore after its vessel, MSC Elsa 3, sank off the coast of Kochi on Sunday.

The company is coordinating with local authorities to secure the cargo and manage the aftermath of the incident.

"All four company representatives of MSC have arrived in Kochi and have been advised to visit both the Indian Coast Guard and MMD offices," Sarbananda Sonowal, India's Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, said in a social media post on Monday.

He added that MSC has started tracking the beached containers and is deploying staff to secure them.

Marine salvage firm T&T Salvage is also on site and is working with local authorities to coordinate recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard has deployed three vessels in the area to monitor for any oil spills and is using dispersants to contain any spill. An aircraft has also been deployed to conduct aerial assessments.

The MSC Elsa 3 sank on Sunday after developing a 26-degree starboard list. The vessel was carrying 13 hazardous cargo shipments, 12 containers of calcium carbide, 84 mt of marine diesel, and 367 mt of fuel oil.

All crew members were rescued.