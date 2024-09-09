Clean Products Tanker Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship's registered owner is Mekong Petroleum Transport JSC, and it came to Singapore from Vietnam last week. File Image / Pixabay

A clean products and chemicals tanker has been arrested in Singapore.

The 7,200 DWT tanker GT Unity was arrested at 10:45 AM Singapore time on September 5, according to a list of detained vessels published by the city-state's judiciary.

The vessel, formerly known as Mekongtrans 01, is being held at the Raffles Reserved Anchorage. The arrest was made on behalf of law firm Resource Law LLC.

The ship's registered owner is Mekong Petroleum Transport JSC, and it came to Singapore from Vietnam last week, according to data from VesselsValue.

The reasons for the move against the ship are unknown but are likely to involve disputes over the payment of goods and services related to the ship's operation.