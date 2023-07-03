Distance Factored Into Well-to-tank Study of Bunker Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Presentation: at IMO building, London. Image Credit / S&B

The well-to-tank carbon footprint of marine fuels including distance covered is the subject of a new Korean study.

Four types of fuel are included in the study -- heavy fuel oil, liquified natural gas, liquified petroleum gas and methanol -- which has passed its preliminary stage and was presented at MEPC80.

The aim of the study is to work out the carbon load of a particular fuel from the prespective of the importing country. Among those factors used in the analysis are engine types, the quantity of cargo transported and the routes and distances of voyages.

The next stage of the work, which is being undertaken at Strathclyde University in the UK, will be to assign a 'green' value to each type of fuel, the researchers told Ship & Bunker. The second part should be ready within a year, they said.