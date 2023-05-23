Singapore Gets Ready for Methanol Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

More than 40 participants attended the workshop last week, including representatives from ABS, Hong Lam Marine, Maersk Oil Trading and Mitsui & Co. Image Credit: MPA

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) is making final preparations for the supply of methanol as a bunker fuel in its waters, with the first operation expected within a few months.

The MPA organised a hazard identification and hazard and operability study workshop looking at methanol bunkering on May 18-19, the authority said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

More than 40 participants attended, including representatives from ABS, Hong Lam Marine, Maersk Oil Trading and Mitsui & Co, as well as from various national authorities.

The MPA expects Singapore's first methanol bunkering operation to take place sometime in the third quarter of this year.

"During the two-day workshop, detailed discussions on the planned methanol bunkering operation were held to identify potential risks, establish preventive measures, and develop methods for control and mitigation," the MPA said in the post.

"This workshop represents a key milestone for MPA to ensure that Singapore is ready for methanol bunkering."