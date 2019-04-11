HSFO Futures Contracts to Start on APEX

Small lots to interest smaller investors. File image/Pixabay.

Asia Pacific Exchange, which is based in Singapore, starts its first fuel oil futures contract on April 11, according to Reuters.

The move by the exchange is aimed at regional and international players.

Contracts will be small -- for 10 metric tonnes of fuel oil -- for 380 centistoke (cst) high sulfur fuel oil (hsfo) physically deliverable against quality-assured 380 cst hsfo if held until expiry.

The small size is designed to cater for both large and small investors, the report said.

Trade liquidity for fuel oil futures in China has grown steadily since the launch of similar yuan-denominated futures contracts on the Shanghai exchange in July 2018.