DeaL Energy Hires Bunker Manager in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dahlgaard previously served as a trader for Christiania Energy. Image Credit: Christian Dahlgaard / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm DeaL Energy has hired a new bunker manager in Copenhagen.

Christian Dahlgaard has joined the company as bunker manager in Copenhagen as of last month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post this week.

Dahlgaard previously served as a trader for Christiania Energy from October 2024 to last month.

He had earlier worked for Monjasa in Denmark and Vietnam from 2021 to 2024, and for Nykredit from 2019 to 2021.

"Christian brings a wealth of experience to this new role, having previously worked as a buyer and trader at Christiania Energy," the company said.

"We are excited to have Christian on board and look forward to the expertise and fresh perspectives he will bring to DeaL Energy."